Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) is 17.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAT is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for CAT is 469.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On May 29, 2025, CAT’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

CAT) stock’s latest price update

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 351.51. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May. Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%. 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

CAT’s Market Performance

CAT’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.82% and a quarterly rise of 2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Caterpillar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for CAT’s stock, with a -2.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $357 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAT reach a price target of $395. The rating they have provided for CAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAT, setting the target price at $309 in the report published on May 01st of the current year.

CAT Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $337.17. In addition, Caterpillar Inc saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAT starting from Johnson Cheryl H, who proposed sale 2,819 shares at the price of $349.53 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Johnson Cheryl H now owns shares of Caterpillar Inc, valued at $985,311 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Caterpillar Inc, purchase 375 shares at $320.70 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that MacLennan David is holding 6,653 shares at $120,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 55.67, with 11.78 for asset returns.

Based on Caterpillar Inc (CAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caterpillar Inc (CAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.