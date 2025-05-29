Carters Inc (CRI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) has surged by 3.27 when compared to previous closing price of 32.44, but the company has seen a -8.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) today announced an update to the Company’s return of capital strategy in conjunction with its ongoing strategy development. Doug Palladini, Chief Executive Officer & President of Carter’s, commented: “I could not have asked to join a more talented, creative and passionate team here at Carter’s. Since my start in early April, I have been working with the Board and management team on the development of a new strategic plan, and I believe we.

Is It Worth Investing in Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Right Now?

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.41x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CRI is 34.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.17% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CRI was 1.75M shares.

CRI’s Market Performance

CRI stock saw an increase of -8.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.82% and a quarterly increase of -20.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Carters Inc (CRI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.18% for CRI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CRI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

CRI Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.24. In addition, Carters Inc saw -38.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carters Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 18.91, with 6.92 for asset returns.

Based on Carters Inc (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 320.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carters Inc (CRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.