CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CTRE stock has gone down by -3.31%, with a monthly gain of 0.92% and a quarterly surge of 10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for CareTrust REIT Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for CTRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) Right Now?

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CTRE is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRE is 190.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRE on May 29, 2025 was 1.73M shares.

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 29.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) (“CareTrust” or the “Company”) announced today that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has upgraded the Company’s issuer default rating and issue-level ratings to BBB- with a stable outlook. “This investment grade rating from Fitch is a strong validation of the progress we’ve made in building resilience in our portfolio and balance sheet, all while deploying roughly $2.5 billion in capital over the past 18 months in attractive seniors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $31 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRE reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CTRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CTRE, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CTRE Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.89. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw 5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRE starting from Wagner William M, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $29.80 back on Sep 04 ’24. After this action, Wagner William M now owns 257,439 shares of CareTrust REIT Inc, valued at $1,043,000 using the latest closing price.

Wagner William M, the Officer of CareTrust REIT Inc, proposed sale 35,000 shares at $29.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’24, which means that Wagner William M is holding shares at $1,044,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.73 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc stands at 0.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.02, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 211.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.