Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CAH is 238.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on May 29, 2025 was 2.64M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 154.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May. Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%. 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

CAH’s Market Performance

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) has experienced a -1.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.77% rise in the past month, and a 20.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for CAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.56% for CAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $144, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAH, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CAH Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.77. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc saw 29.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Scherer Mary C., who sale 3,504 shares at the price of $123.55 back on Nov 14 ’24. After this action, Scherer Mary C. now owns 8,752 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc, valued at $432,919 using the latest closing price.

Mayer Jessica L, the Chief Legal/Compliance Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc, sale 16,573 shares at $109.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’24, which means that Mayer Jessica L is holding 75,971 shares at $1,812,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.18.

Based on Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.