Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 10.03. However, the company has seen a -7.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that CSIQ’s Q1 revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.9%. However, the top line decreases 10% from the year-ago level.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSIQ is 45.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.02% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 2.17M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ stock saw an increase of -7.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.46% and a quarterly increase of -13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -12.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSIQ starting from Chang Leslie Li Hsien, who proposed sale 20,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Chang Leslie Li Hsien now owns shares of Canadian Solar Inc, valued at $210,000 using the latest closing price.

Wong Andrew Luen Cheung, the Director of Canadian Solar Inc, proposed sale 2,878 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Wong Andrew Luen Cheung is holding shares at $36,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.39, with -0.08 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 556.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.