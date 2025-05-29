Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 18.97x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GOOS is 50.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOOS on May 29, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 12.51, however, the company has experienced a 41.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that GOOS reports higher earnings and revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, gaining from solid retail execution.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has seen a 41.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 51.56% gain in the past month and a 19.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.98% for GOOS’s stock, with a 26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOS reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for GOOS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to GOOS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

GOOS Trading at 46.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +54.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +41.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 19.34, with 5.97 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 243.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.