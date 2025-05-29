Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH)’s stock price has soared by 2.87 in relation to previous closing price of 16.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the World’s Largest Recreational Vehicle Dealer, today announced that it will attend the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City. The Company’s fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:50 PM ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The live webcast of the event can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.campingworld.com. The event wi.

Is It Worth Investing in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CWH is 58.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWH on May 29, 2025 was 2.63M shares.

CWH’s Market Performance

CWH stock saw an increase of 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.15% and a quarterly increase of -17.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.03% for CWH’s stock, with a -15.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CWH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWH reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CWH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CWH, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

CWH Trading at 15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWH rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.37. In addition, Camping World Holdings Inc saw -18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWH starting from Wagner Matthew D, who purchase 5,725 shares at the price of $17.61 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Wagner Matthew D now owns 300,640 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc, valued at $100,802 using the latest closing price.

ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P, the Former 10% Owner of Camping World Holdings Inc, sale 2,000,000 shares at $23.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27 ’24, which means that ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P is holding 3,108,808 shares at $47,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camping World Holdings Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -13.97, with -0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 226.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.