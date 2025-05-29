Campbells Co (CPB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.60relation to previous closing price of 34.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Evaluate the expected performance of Campbell (CPB) for the quarter ended April 2025, looking beyond the conventional Wall Street top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining some of its key metrics for better insight.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Right Now?

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPB is 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPB is 196.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on May 29, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB’s stock has seen a -5.32% decrease for the week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month and a -15.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Campbells Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for CPB’s stock, with a -20.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPB, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

CPB Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.13. In addition, Campbells Co saw -19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Brawley Charles A. III, who sale 2,498 shares at the price of $40.03 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Brawley Charles A. III now owns 37,590 shares of Campbells Co, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Brawley Charles A. III, the Officer of Campbells Co, proposed sale 3,000 shares at $40.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Brawley Charles A. III is holding shares at $120,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbells Co stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 13.43, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Campbells Co (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Campbells Co (CPB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.