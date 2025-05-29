Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.67 compared to its previous closing price of 323.08. However, the company has seen a -9.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-28 that Shares of electronic design automation company Cadence Design Systems (CDNS -10.44%) dropped late Wednesday, finishing the day down 10.4%.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CDNS is 271.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on May 29, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stock saw an increase of -9.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.00% and a quarterly increase of 13.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $325 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDNS, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $311.73. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from PLUMMER JAMES D, who sale 868 shares at the price of $319.95 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, PLUMMER JAMES D now owns 23,996 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, valued at $277,715 using the latest closing price.

PLUMMER FAMILY TRUST, the Director of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, proposed sale 868 shares at $319.95 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that PLUMMER FAMILY TRUST is holding shares at $277,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 14.68 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.