Cable One Inc (CABO): A Technical Analysis

CABO has 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CABO is 4.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CABO on May 29, 2025 was 203.48K shares.

CABO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) has dropped by -5.93 compared to previous close of 158.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cable One, Inc. (“Cable One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CABO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext.

CABO’s Market Performance

Cable One Inc (CABO) has seen a -9.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.11% decline in the past month and a -43.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.23% for CABO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.73% for CABO’s stock, with a -52.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABO

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to CABO, setting the target price at $615 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

CABO Trading at -34.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -45.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABO fell by -9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.34. In addition, Cable One Inc saw -58.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABO starting from Witty Peter N., who proposed sale 800 shares at the price of $285.00 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Witty Peter N. now owns shares of Cable One Inc, valued at $228,000 using the latest closing price.

WEITZ WALLACE R, the Director of Cable One Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $246.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that WEITZ WALLACE R is holding 8,584 shares at $738,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cable One Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.12, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Cable One Inc (CABO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 723.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cable One Inc (CABO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.