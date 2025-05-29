BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has gone up by 0.95% for the week, with a 13.90% rise in the past month and a -0.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.51% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for BZFD’s stock, with a -17.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BZFD is also noteworthy at 3.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BZFD is 19.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of BZFD on May 29, 2025 was 361.89K shares.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.35 in comparison to its previous close of 2.43, however, the company has experienced a 0.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (“BuzzFeed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZFD) today announced it has entered into a new $40 million term loan provided by Sound Point Agency LLC. The agreement will offer BuzzFeed increased financial flexibility to support its business operations, simplify its capital structure, and invest in strategic initiatives. BuzzFeed intends to use a portion of the proceeds to repay, in full, its outstanding convertible notes. Once that redemption process is compl.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZFD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BZFD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZFD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

BZFD Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.01%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from KERINS PATRICK J, who sale 273,246 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, KERINS PATRICK J now owns 3,401,499 shares of BuzzFeed Inc, valued at $618,383 using the latest closing price.

KERINS PATRICK J, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc, sale 61,448 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that KERINS PATRICK J is holding 3,674,745 shares at $123,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -29.07, with -7.85 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -20.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.