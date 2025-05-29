Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 13.21. However, the company has seen a -5.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that Lifecore, Burford, KKR, PAR, and Cellebrite are well-positioned despite trade policy and tariff headwinds, each with unique catalysts for growth. KKR stands out for its asset growth, brand strength, and resilience, benefiting from the migration to private assets and high-net-worth channels. PAR’s high-margin software, resilient QSR customer base, and strong growth prospects outweigh tariff risks and support a bullish outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is 13.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BUR is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BUR is 188.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On May 29, 2025, BUR’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

BUR’s Market Performance

BUR’s stock has seen a -5.71% decrease for the week, with a -5.29% drop in the past month and a -16.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Burford Capital Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.90% for BUR’s stock, with a -5.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BUR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $18 based on the research report published on September 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BUR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BUR Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BUR starting from Lenkner Travis, who purchase 25,283 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Lenkner Travis now owns 25,283 shares of Burford Capital Limited, valued at $335,000 using the latest closing price.

BOGART CHRISTOPHER P, the Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital Limited, sale 90,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28 ’25, which means that BOGART CHRISTOPHER P is holding 452,185 shares at $1,314,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.92 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 8.83, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 390.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.