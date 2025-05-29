Bunge Global SA (BG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 79.24, but the company has seen a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shareholders of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) approved a cash dividend in the amount of $2.80 per share, payable in four equal installments of $0.70, at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting held in Switzerland today (“AGM”). The dividends will be paid as indicated below: Bunge Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date Amount 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 June 2, 2025 May 19, 2025 $0.70 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 September 2, 2025 August 19, 2025 $0.70 4th Qu.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) is above average at 10.06x. The 36-month beta value for BG is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BG is 132.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of BG on May 29, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG stock saw a decrease of -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Bunge Global SA (BG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $114, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BG, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

BG Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.09. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 10.36, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Bunge Global SA (BG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.