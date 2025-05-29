Bumble Inc (BMBL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) has jumped by 2.51 compared to previous close of 5.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that RDDT and BMBL are well-known players in the social networking market. Let’s find out which one is a better investment option right now.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BMBL is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMBL is 68.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on May 29, 2025 was 3.49M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL’s stock has seen a 8.32% increase for the week, with a 38.46% rise in the past month and a 15.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for Bumble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.51% for BMBL’s stock, with a -6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to BMBL, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

BMBL Trading at 29.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +42.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Hsiao Sissie L., who sale 2,707 shares at the price of $6.76 back on Oct 04 ’24. After this action, Hsiao Sissie L. now owns 40,571 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $18,293 using the latest closing price.

Hsiao Sissie L., the Director of Bumble Inc, proposed sale 2,707 shares at $6.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04 ’24, which means that Hsiao Sissie L. is holding shares at $18,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -46.57, with -18.69 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -634.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.