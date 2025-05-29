Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR): A Technical Analysis

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80x compared to its average ratio. BLDR has 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLDR is 107.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on May 29, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has decreased by -3.62 when compared to last closing price of 111.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Builders FirstSource (BLDR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

BLDR’s Market Performance

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.56% decline in the past month and a -24.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.33% for BLDR’s stock, with a -30.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $125 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $151. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLDR, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

BLDR Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.51. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from LEVY PAUL S, who purchase 283,517 shares at the price of $111.21 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, LEVY PAUL S now owns 1,672,687 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $31,529,926 using the latest closing price.

LEVY PAUL S, the Director of Builders Firstsource Inc, purchase 216,483 shares at $110.65 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that LEVY PAUL S is holding 1,389,170 shares at $23,953,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 19.62, with 8.09 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.