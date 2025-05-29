Brown & Brown, Inc’s (BRO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) has gone down by -1.41% for the week, with a -3.49% drop in the past month and a -3.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.12% for BRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for BRO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BRO is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRO is 237.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for BRO on May 29, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 112.08. However, the company has experienced a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Brown & Brown (BRO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $119 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BRO, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

BRO Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.75. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc saw 8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from ORMOND RIVERSIDE, L P, who proposed sale 29,921 shares at the price of $111.75 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, ORMOND RIVERSIDE, L P now owns shares of Brown & Brown, Inc, valued at $3,343,690 using the latest closing price.

BROWN HYATT J, the Chairman of Brown & Brown, Inc, sale 389,007 shares at $111.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that BROWN HYATT J is holding 36,029,921 shares at $43,471,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 6.46 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.