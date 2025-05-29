Brookfield Corporation (BN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 58.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that BROOKFIELD, News, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 (the “Series 1 Preferred Units”) (TSX: BIP.PR.A) for cash on June 30, 2025. The redemption price for each Series 1 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00. Holders of Series 1 Preferred Units of record as of May 30, 2025 will receive the previously declared final quarterly distribution of C$0.248375 per Series 1 Preferred Unit.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is above average at 203.49x. The 36-month beta value for BN is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BN is 1.38B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of BN on May 29, 2025 was 3.27M shares.

BN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen a -2.19% decrease in the past week, with a 8.18% rise in the past month, and a -0.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for BN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for BN’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BN

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BN, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

BN Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.25. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from OCM Growth Holdings LLC, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Jun 10 ’24. After this action, OCM Growth Holdings LLC now owns 10,779,668 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $4,760,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.36, with 0.12 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 29.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.