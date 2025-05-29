Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, BKD stock has gone down by -3.42%, with a monthly gain of 2.04% and a quarterly surge of 11.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for BKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKD is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BKD is 207.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on May 29, 2025 was 3.22M shares.

The stock price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) has dropped by -1.37 compared to previous close of 6.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that BKD continues to witness growth in revenue per available unit (RevPAR). It increases its EBITDA range for 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to BKD, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc saw 29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from WIELANSKY LEE S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.82 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, WIELANSKY LEE S now owns 223,836 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, valued at $68,235 using the latest closing price.

WIELANSKY LEE S, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $5.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that WIELANSKY LEE S is holding 233,836 shares at $58,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -91.17, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 421.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.