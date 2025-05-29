Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.19relation to previous closing price of 15.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that We had highlighted the exact conditions required for us to go long Broadstone Net Lease. We got them post Liberation Day. We go over Q1 2025 numbers and our trade.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BNL is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNL is 187.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for BNL on May 29, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

BNL’s Market Performance

The stock of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has seen a -1.25% decrease in the past week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month, and a -5.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for BNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for BNL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNL reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BNL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

BNL Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.98. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Imperiale Richard P, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $15.93 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Imperiale Richard P now owns 13,763 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, valued at $39,822 using the latest closing price.

Imperiale Richard P, the Director of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $15.78 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Imperiale Richard P is holding 16,263 shares at $39,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 3.79, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 369.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.