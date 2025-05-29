BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) is above average at 85.15x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTSG is 78.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTSG on May 29, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

BTSG) stock’s latest price update

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG)’s stock price has increased by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 23.20. However, the company has seen a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Broker-favored picks like BYON, BTSG, ACDVF, EBS, and ADNT are worth monitoring amid EU tariff delay and rising consumer confidence.

BTSG’s Market Performance

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) has seen a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.68% gain in the past month and a 24.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for BTSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.08% for BTSG stock, with a simple moving average of 34.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTSG

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BTSG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

BTSG Trading at 22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +36.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTSG rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, BrightSpring Health Services Inc saw 40.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTSG starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 12,000,000 shares at the price of $21.16 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 11,239,996 shares of BrightSpring Health Services Inc, valued at $253,920,000 using the latest closing price.

Walgreen Co., the 10% Owner of BrightSpring Health Services Inc, proposed sale 12,000,000 shares at $22.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that Walgreen Co. is holding shares at $265,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpring Health Services Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 398.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.