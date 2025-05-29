Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) has increased by 13.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Over the last few weeks, it’s become increasingly clear that Europe is rethinking its long-held stance on nuclear power. Countries like Denmark, Germany, and Spain are pivoting from prior bans and phase-outs toward the reintegration of nuclear energy into their decarbonization agendas.

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

BNRG has 36-month beta value of -1.21.

The public float for BNRG is 7.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNRG on May 29, 2025 was 614.95K shares.

BNRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has seen a -7.02% decrease in the past week, with a -55.36% drop in the past month, and a -63.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.48% for BNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.98% for BNRG’s stock, with a -50.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNRG Trading at -50.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -51.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7195. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -59.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

The total capital return value is set at -1.16.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

