Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRO is 20.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On May 29, 2025, GRO’s average trading volume was 174.64K shares.

GRO) stock’s latest price update

Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO)’s stock price has dropped by -10.42 in relation to previous closing price of 1.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that MANAUS, Brazil, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced the successful launch of its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”), Brazil’s main stock exchange. The BDRs have been approved for listing on B3 and will begin trading on May 26, 2025 under the ticker symbol GROP31.

GRO’s Market Performance

Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) has seen a 19.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.87% decline in the past month and a -38.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.59% for GRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.04% for GRO’s stock, with a -64.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $17 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

GRO Trading at -30.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.97%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRO rose by +19.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9780. In addition, Brazil Potash Corp saw -77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRO

The total capital return value is set at -0.45.

Based on Brazil Potash Corp (GRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.