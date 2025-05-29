Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) Stock Showcases -36.70% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) has seen a -37.27% decrease in the past week, with a -41.62% drop in the past month, and a -42.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for BRLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.70% for BRLS’s stock, with a -48.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRLS is 0.24.

The public float for BRLS is 5.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On May 29, 2025, BRLS’s average trading volume was 4.06K shares.

Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS)’s stock price has soared by 7.48 in relation to previous closing price of 3.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Domestic Manufacturing Assets Attracting Significant Interest from Global Food Companies, Distributors and Retailers NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Borealis Foods Inc. (“Borealis” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLS), a food-tech innovator, and creator of the popular high-protein Chef Woo ramen, Ramen Express and Woodles brand of noodles, today announced that CEO Reza Soltanzadeh has issued a letter to shareholders discussing the Company’s strategic developments and recent financial results. Dear Fellow Shareholders: Looking back over 2024 and the first few months of 2025, we have a number of significant achievements that set the stage for exciting developments to come.

BRLS Trading at -40.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.27%, as shares sank -42.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLS fell by -37.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Borealis Foods Inc saw -42.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.74 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borealis Foods Inc stands at -0.92. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -370.71, with -32.76 for asset returns.

Based on Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -46.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.