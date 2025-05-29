Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

BPMC has 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BPMC is 62.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPMC on May 29, 2025 was 981.47K shares.

BPMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) has plunged by -4.76 when compared to previous closing price of 100.06, but the company has seen a -7.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AI–VantAI, a leader in generative AI and proximity-based therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a second expansion of its collaboration and license agreement with Blueprint Medicines, a global biopharmaceutical company, to prioritize targets and design and advance novel therapies for areas of high medical need. This new amendment further expands the companies’ successful 2022 collaboration by including additional drug target programs, and further undersco.

BPMC’s Market Performance

BPMC’s stock has fallen by -7.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.67% and a quarterly rise of 4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Blueprint Medicines Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for BPMC’s stock, with a 2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BPMC, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

BPMC Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.57. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corp saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Albers Jeffrey W., who proposed sale 5,000 shares at the price of $101.14 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Albers Jeffrey W. now owns shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp, valued at $505,686 using the latest closing price.

Rossi Christina, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Blueprint Medicines Corp, sale 2,274 shares at $100.51 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Rossi Christina is holding 64,718 shares at $228,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueprint Medicines Corp stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -47.71, with -13.94 for asset returns.

Based on Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 19.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.