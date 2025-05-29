Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 0.75. However, the company has experienced a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that BLNK is set to reduce its headcounts to expedite its BlinkForward goals, improve operational efficiency and position the company for long-term growth and profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 3.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLNK is 93.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.79% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BLNK was 3.37M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a -1.55% drop in the past month, and a -24.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for BLNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -46.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLNK reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for BLNK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BLNK, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

BLNK Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7526. In addition, Blink Charging Co saw -46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from LEVINE JACK, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Sep 26 ’24. After this action, LEVINE JACK now owns 175,718 shares of Blink Charging Co, valued at $34,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Kristina A., the Director of Blink Charging Co, sale 24,077 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’24, which means that Peterson Kristina A. is holding 0 shares at $43,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.87 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co stands at -1.86. The total capital return value is set at -1.43. Equity return is now at value -101.00, with -66.82 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25347.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -183.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.