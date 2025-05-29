Blend Labs Inc’s (BLND) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has seen a -2.48% decrease in the past week, with a 9.94% gain in the past month, and a -2.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for BLND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for BLND’s stock, with a -7.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLND is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BLND is 203.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume of BLND on May 29, 2025 was 3.39M shares.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.54. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-05-15 that British Land Company PLC (LSE:BLND) is expected to report strong full-year results next Thursday, with solid capital growth, driven by robust performance in retail warehouses and City office assets. UBS expects the property developer’s like-for-like capital growth to reach 2%, beating the market consensus for net tangible assets (NTA) by 1.5%.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $7 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $4.75, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2024.

BLND Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Blend Labs Inc saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Haveli Investments, L.P., who purchase 1,062,317 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Haveli Investments, L.P. now owns 3,123,242 shares of Blend Labs Inc, valued at $3,281,285 using the latest closing price.

Haveli Investments, L.P., the Director of Blend Labs Inc, purchase 1,416,037 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Haveli Investments, L.P. is holding 2,060,925 shares at $4,320,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.28. Equity return is now at value -786.76, with -25.76 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -49.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.