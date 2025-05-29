Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Stock Faces 2.92% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has seen a 7.32% increase in the past week, with a 39.03% gain in the past month, and a 3.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for BLDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.54% for BLDE’s stock, with a 9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLDE is 56.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BLDE was 656.63K shares.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.95 in comparison to its previous close of 3.53, however, the company has experienced a 7.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced that Rob Wiesenthal, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Heyburn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies eVTOL / AAM Summit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10:40am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link here. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDE stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BLDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDE in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6.50 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for BLDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2023.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

BLDE Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +38.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDE rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Blade Air Mobility Inc saw -12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDE starting from Heyburn William A., who sale 103,670 shares at the price of $5.02 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Heyburn William A. now owns 1,223,120 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc, valued at $520,517 using the latest closing price.

Heyburn William A., the Chief Financial Officer of Blade Air Mobility Inc, sale 900 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07 ’25, which means that Heyburn William A. is holding 1,222,220 shares at $4,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blade Air Mobility Inc stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -9.96 for asset returns.

Based on Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -68.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.