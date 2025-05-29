Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.04 in comparison to its previous close of 1.99, however, the company has experienced a 5.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) is above average at 34.84x. The 36-month beta value for BDTX is also noteworthy at 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BDTX is 43.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.65% of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on May 29, 2025 was 3.46M shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX stock saw an increase of 5.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.37% and a quarterly increase of 10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.62% for BDTX’s stock, with a -24.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDTX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDTX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on July 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BDTX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

BDTX Trading at 28.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +26.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8757. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who sale 5,784,292 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 2,733,547 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,997,749 using the latest closing price.

Versant Venture Capital VI, L., the 10% Owner of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, sale 221,600 shares at $6.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’24, which means that Versant Venture Capital VI, L. is holding 3,726,341 shares at $1,400,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -69.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 21.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.