BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Stock Observes 14.74% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) has gone down by -5.92% for the week, with a -2.62% drop in the past month and a 11.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for BJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for BJ’s stock, with a 14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) Right Now?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04x compared to its average ratio. BJ has 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BJ is 130.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BJ on May 29, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

BJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) has decreased by -2.54 when compared to last closing price of 114.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJ reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for BJ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 26th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BJ, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

BJ Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJ fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.52. In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc saw 25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJ starting from Eddy Robert W., who sale 17,900 shares at the price of $117.49 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Eddy Robert W. now owns 404,133 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, valued at $2,103,093 using the latest closing price.

McGrail Joseph, the SVP, Controller of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, sale 2,100 shares at $119.74 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that McGrail Joseph is holding 14,240 shares at $251,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 32.76, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.