Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s (BMRN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BMRN stock has gone down by -3.07%, with a monthly decline of -7.76% and a quarterly plunge of -15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for BMRN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) is above average at 21.55x. The 36-month beta value for BMRN is also noteworthy at 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMRN is 189.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of BMRN on May 29, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

BMRN) stock’s latest price update

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 58.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Investors need to pay close attention to BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BMRN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BMRN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $98 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMRN reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BMRN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2024.

BMRN Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.76. In addition, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from Burkhart Erin, who sale 1,786 shares at the price of $59.31 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Burkhart Erin now owns 14,173 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $105,928 using the latest closing price.

Burkhart Erin, the Officer of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, proposed sale 1,786 shares at $59.31 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Burkhart Erin is holding shares at $105,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 9.64, with 7.47 for asset returns.

Based on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 96.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 650.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.