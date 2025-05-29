Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, BHVN stock has gone down by -7.32%, with a monthly decline of -30.73% and a quarterly plunge of -59.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Biohaven Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.48% for BHVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Right Now?

BHVN has 36-month beta value of 3.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHVN is 89.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHVN on May 29, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

BHVN) stock’s latest price update

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.83 in comparison to its previous close of 15.34, however, the company has experienced a -7.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Optimized subcutaneous (SC) administration of BHV-1400 achieved rapid, deep, selective, and sustained lowering of Gd-IgA1, differentiating Biohaven’s leading TRAP degrader for IgAN from the complement and BLyS/APRIL inhibitor competition. Up to 81% reduction of Gd-IgA1 was observed, with reductions from baseline sustained for weeks after a single SC dose administration.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHVN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BHVN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BHVN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHVN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for BHVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BHVN, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

BHVN Trading at -28.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -31.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHVN fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.47. In addition, Biohaven Ltd saw -59.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHVN starting from CHILDS JOHN W, who purchase 32,700 shares at the price of $30.47 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, CHILDS JOHN W now owns 2,320,571 shares of Biohaven Ltd, valued at $996,238 using the latest closing price.

CHILDS JOHN W, the Director of Biohaven Ltd, purchase 29,000 shares at $35.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that CHILDS JOHN W is holding 2,368,741 shares at $1,042,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHVN

The total capital return value is set at -3.13. Equity return is now at value -316.82, with -202.53 for asset returns.

Based on Biohaven Ltd (BHVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -841.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.