Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Stock Experiences -4.62% Monthly Change

The stock of Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) has gone down by -3.23% for the week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month and a -25.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.47% for TECH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for TECH’s stock, with a -28.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) Right Now?

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TECH is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TECH is 154.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TECH on May 29, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

TECH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 48.69. However, the company has seen a -3.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Antwerp, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMB.TECH NV AND GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) (“CMB.TECH”) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean”) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) for a stock-for-stock merger, as contemplated by the term sheet previously announced on 22 April 2025. The transaction is structured as a merger, with Golden Ocean merging with and into CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECH

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECH reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TECH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to TECH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

TECH Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECH fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.17. In addition, Bio-Techne Corp saw -33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TECH starting from Herr Amy E., who sale 1,860 shares at the price of $65.96 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, Herr Amy E. now owns 1,976 shares of Bio-Techne Corp, valued at $122,691 using the latest closing price.

JOSHUA MOLHO, the Domestic Partner of Director of Bio-Techne Corp, proposed sale 1,860 shares at $65.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that JOSHUA MOLHO is holding shares at $122,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TECH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Techne Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 6.53, with 4.91 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Techne Corp (TECH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 30.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 310.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.