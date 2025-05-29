B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.55relation to previous closing price of 4.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has sold its Don Pepino and Sclafani brands of pizza and spaghetti sauces, crushed tomatoes, tomato puree and whole peeled tomatoes to Violet Foods LLC, a newly formed portfolio company of Amphora Equity Partners LLC. The sale included the manufacturing facility in Williamstown, New Jersey where the products are produced. “The divestiture of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands is consistent with our effort.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BGS is 76.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.14% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BGS was 2.73M shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS stock saw a decrease of -3.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for B&G Foods, Inc (BGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.61% for BGS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on May 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Underperform” to BGS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at -31.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -40.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, B&G Foods, Inc saw -40.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Schoch Martin C., who sale 3,931 shares at the price of $4.45 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Schoch Martin C. now owns 34,347 shares of B&G Foods, Inc, valued at $17,504 using the latest closing price.

Schoch Martin C., the Officer of B&G Foods, Inc, proposed sale 3,931 shares at $4.46 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Schoch Martin C. is holding shares at $17,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods, Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -32.48, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods, Inc (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -85.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -59.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.