Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) is above average at 28.17x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRBR is 125.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRBR on May 29, 2025 was 1.81M shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05 in relation to its previous close of 61.01. However, the company has experienced a -7.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that BellRing Brands’ earnings disappointed due to high expectations, despite solid results and reaffirmed guidance in a tough economic environment. The stock’s sharp decline created a margin of safety, making current valuation attractive for long-term investors like myself. Concerns over retailer inventory reductions are temporary and not indicative of weakening end-consumer demand, which remains robust.

BRBR’s Market Performance

Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has seen a -7.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.55% decline in the past month and a -15.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for BRBR’s stock, with a -12.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $85 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRBR, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

BRBR Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.03. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw -19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from CORNILLE DOUGLAS J, who sale 3,192 shares at the price of $75.13 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, CORNILLE DOUGLAS J now owns 57,836 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $239,815 using the latest closing price.

SINGH ROBIN, the CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC of Bellring Brands Inc, sale 4,157 shares at $75.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that SINGH ROBIN is holding 30,079 shares at $312,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.62.

Based on Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 387.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.