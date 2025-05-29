Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has decreased by -3.29 when compared to last closing price of 16.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Presentation to Include Updated Data from 17 Sickle Cell Disease Patients in the Ongoing BEACON Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of BEAM-101

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BEAM is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BEAM is 89.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.26% of that float. The average trading volume of BEAM on May 29, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stock saw a decrease of -5.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.35% for BEAM’s stock, with a -32.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

BEAM Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Bellon Christine, who sale 5,674 shares at the price of $18.35 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Bellon Christine now owns 117,294 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $104,122 using the latest closing price.

Evans John M., the CEO of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 30,663 shares at $18.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Evans John M. is holding 986,249 shares at $562,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.77 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -38.04, with -27.41 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -383.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.