Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNED is 8.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BNED was 340.91K shares.

BNED) stock’s latest price update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED)’s stock price has plunge by 5.79relation to previous closing price of 11.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced a wave of new campus store partnerships with colleges and universities across the country.

BNED’s Market Performance

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) has experienced a 6.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.73% rise in the past month, and a 17.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for BNED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for BNED’s stock, with a 12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNED reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for BNED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

BNED Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc saw 16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNED starting from TORO 18 HOLDINGS LLC, who purchase 142,898 shares at the price of $8.60 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, TORO 18 HOLDINGS LLC now owns 11,208,746 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc, valued at $1,229,051 using the latest closing price.

TORO 18 HOLDINGS LLC, the Director of Barnes & Noble Education Inc, purchase 59,146 shares at $8.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that TORO 18 HOLDINGS LLC is holding 11,065,848 shares at $502,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -36.88, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 18.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 35.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.