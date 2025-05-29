Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39x compared to its average ratio. BNS has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNS is 1.24B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on May 29, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has increased by 1.20 when compared to last closing price of 52.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that BNS’ second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings decline 1.6% due to higher provisions and expenses offsetting revenue gains.

BNS’s Market Performance

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen a 2.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.68% gain in the past month and a 6.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.57% for BNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for BNS’s stock, with a 3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNS Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.13. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNS starting from BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA now owns 162,983,726 shares of Bank Of Nova Scotia, valued at $892,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.