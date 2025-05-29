Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 104.81. However, the company has experienced a 2.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Christine Viau – Head, Investor Relations Darryl White – Chief Executive Officer Tayfun Tuzun – Chief Financial Officer Piyush Agrawal – Chief Risk Officer Ernie Johannson – Head, BMO North American Personal & Business Banking Nadim Hirji – Head, BMO Commercial Banking Conference Call Participants Gabriel Dechaine – National Bank Financial John Aiken – Jefferies Matthew Lee – Canaccord Genuity Ebrahim Poonawala – Bank of America Doug Young – Desjardins Capital Markets Paul Holden – CIBC Darko Mihelic – RBC Capital Markets Mario Mendonca – TD Securities Lemar Persaud – Cormark Securities Mike Rizvanovic – Scotiabank Operator Good morning, and welcome to the BMO Financial Group’s Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 28, 2025. Your host for today is Christine Viau.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) Right Now?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81x compared to its average ratio. BMO has 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMO is 728.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMO on May 29, 2025 was 712.88K shares.

BMO’s Market Performance

BMO stock saw an increase of 2.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.86% and a quarterly increase of 2.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.54% for Bank of Montreal (BMO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for BMO’s stock, with a 12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMO Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.13. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 10.01, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 31.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.