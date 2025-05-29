Banc of California Inc (BANC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19x compared to its average ratio. BANC has 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BANC is 129.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on May 29, 2025 was 2.82M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.04relation to previous closing price of 13.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BANC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4845 per depositary share on its 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The dividend will be pa.

BANC’s Market Performance

Banc of California Inc (BANC) has experienced a -0.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.81% rise in the past month, and a -6.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for BANC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for BANC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BANC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BANC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BANC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BANC Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 169,680 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $131,560 using the latest closing price.

LASHLEY RICHARD J, the Director of Banc of California Inc, sale 125,000 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’24, which means that LASHLEY RICHARD J is holding 668,939 shares at $1,774,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 4.33, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 290.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.