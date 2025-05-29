Ball Corp (BALL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.96 in relation to its previous close of 53.36. However, the company has experienced a -2.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Investors need to pay close attention to BALL stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BALL is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BALL is 276.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for BALL on May 29, 2025 was 2.76M shares.

BALL’s Market Performance

BALL’s stock has seen a -2.72% decrease for the week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month and a 1.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for Ball Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $49 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALL reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for BALL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to BALL, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

BALL Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.64. In addition, Ball Corp saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Participayoes lndustriais do N, who proposed sale 250,000 shares at the price of $49.63 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, Participayoes lndustriais do N now owns shares of Ball Corp, valued at $12,407,500 using the latest closing price.

Glew Mandy, the SVP and President, EMEA of Ball Corp, purchase 563 shares at $68.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’24, which means that Glew Mandy is holding 3,563 shares at $38,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corp stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corp (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ball Corp (BALL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.