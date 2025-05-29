B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOSC is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BOSC is 5.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOSC on May 29, 2025 was 35.41K shares.

BOSC) stock’s latest price update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC)’s stock price has soared by 11.34 in relation to previous closing price of 3.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2025.

BOSC’s Market Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) has experienced a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.68% rise in the past month, and a 9.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for BOSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for BOSC’s stock, with a 26.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOSC Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +18.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOSC rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions saw 30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BOSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 11.46, with 6.89 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.