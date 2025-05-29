Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 31.84. However, the company has seen a -2.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Axalta Coating System’s earnings growth and margin expansion have outpaced its modest sales growth, making its current valuation more attractive despite sector headwinds. Shares now trade at just 12-13x adjusted earnings, a significant discount to historical premiums, as automotive exposure weighs on sentiment. Leverage is declining steadily, supported by strong EBITDA and ongoing share buybacks, though recent M&A discipline is a point of caution.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) is 15.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AXTA is 217.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On May 29, 2025, AXTA’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen a -2.29% decrease in the past week, with a -1.98% drop in the past month, and a -15.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.26% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $32 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.16. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Weaver Troy D., who sale 10,457 shares at the price of $37.57 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, Weaver Troy D. now owns 74,905 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $392,869 using the latest closing price.

Troy Weaver, the Officer of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, proposed sale 10,457 shares at $37.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Troy Weaver is holding shares at $392,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 23.59, with 6.19 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.