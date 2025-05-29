AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) has dropped by -0.38 compared to previous close of 18.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced that members of the Company’s executive management team will present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, 6/4, at 8:00am CT.

Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVPT is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVPT is 114.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. On May 29, 2025, AVPT’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AVPT stock saw an increase of -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.32% and a quarterly increase of 6.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for AvePoint Inc (AVPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for AVPT’s stock, with a 21.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $19 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVPT reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for AVPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVPT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

AVPT Trading at 14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Brown Brian Michael, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $18.19 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Brown Brian Michael now owns 1,277,145 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $636,650 using the latest closing price.

Brown Brian Michael, the Officer of AvePoint Inc, proposed sale 35,000 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Brown Brian Michael is holding shares at $631,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -8.39, with -4.73 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -19.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.