Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATYR is 86.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.74% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ATYR was 1.48M shares.

ATYR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) has increased by 3.45 when compared to last closing price of 4.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D.

ATYR’s Market Performance

ATYR’s stock has risen by 15.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.55% and a quarterly rise of 12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Atyr Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.10% for ATYR’s stock, with a 42.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATYR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATYR stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ATYR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATYR in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $16 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATYR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

ATYR Trading at 30.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +25.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATYR rose by +16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Atyr Pharma Inc saw 20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATYR starting from Gross Jane A, who purchase 3,750 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Gross Jane A now owns 9,750 shares of Atyr Pharma Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Broadfoot Jill Marie, the Chief Financial Officer of Atyr Pharma Inc, sale 1,254 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04 ’25, which means that Broadfoot Jill Marie is holding 31,763 shares at $4,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATYR

The total capital return value is set at -0.77. Equity return is now at value -79.51, with -60.25 for asset returns.

Based on Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -66.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.