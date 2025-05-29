Atomera Inc (ATOM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ATOM is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATOM is 28.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ATOM on May 29, 2025 was 486.11K shares.

ATOM) stock’s latest price update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM)’s stock price has dropped by -6.13 in relation to previous closing price of 7.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mike Bishop – IR Scott Bibaud – President and CEO Frank Laurencio – CFO Conference Call Participants Richard Shannon – Craig Hallum Operator Mike Bishop Hello, everyone, and welcome to Atomera’s First Quarter 2025 Update Call. I’d like to remind everyone that this call and webinar are being recorded, and a replay will be available on Atomera’s IR website for one year.

ATOM’s Market Performance

Atomera Inc (ATOM) has experienced a -8.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 59.18% rise in the past month, and a 17.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for ATOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for ATOM’s stock, with a 15.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at 27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +57.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Atomera Inc saw -43.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 2,654 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 205,142 shares of Atomera Inc, valued at $13,615 using the latest closing price.

Mears Robert J, the Chief Technology Officer of Atomera Inc, sale 2,174 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Mears Robert J is holding 207,796 shares at $12,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.35 for the present operating margin

-0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Inc stands at -155.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.84. Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -76.53 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Inc (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -286.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1486.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atomera Inc (ATOM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.