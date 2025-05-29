Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 12.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Atlas Energy is launching two high-margin, automated logistics solutions—Dune Express and RoboTrucks—set to drive significant margin expansion and industry leadership. Despite 54% annual revenue growth, shares are down 40% YTD due to broad energy sector weakness, presenting a discounted entry point. The company offers a secure 7.4% dividend yield, fully covered even in a conservative scenario, with strong insider buying signaling management confidence.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) is above average at 40.51x. The 36-month beta value for AESI is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AESI is 77.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AESI on May 29, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

AESI’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has seen a -5.18% decrease in the past week, with a -13.48% drop in the past month, and a -35.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for AESI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for AESI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AESI reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AESI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AESI, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

AESI Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc saw -43.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from Rogers Douglas G, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $13.27 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Rogers Douglas G now owns 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, valued at $92,862 using the latest closing price.

BRIGHAM BEN M, the Executive Chairman of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, purchase 9,635 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that BRIGHAM BEN M is holding 572,397 shares at $128,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 228.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.