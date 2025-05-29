ATI Inc (ATI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92x compared to its average ratio. ATI has 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATI is 139.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATI on May 29, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

ATI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) has surged by 0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 79.47, but the company has seen a 4.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Positions ATI as a top supplier to Airbus of titanium flat rolled and long products DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-year agreement with Airbus, securing the airframer’s supply of titanium plate, sheet and billet as it continues to ramp production of narrow and widebody aircraft. This positions ATI as a top supplier of titanium flat rolled and long products to Airbus.

ATI’s Market Performance

ATI Inc (ATI) has seen a 4.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 48.43% gain in the past month and a 40.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for ATI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.75% for ATI stock, with a simple moving average of 34.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

ATI Trading at 36.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +48.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.17. In addition, ATI Inc saw 45.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who sale 45,359 shares at the price of $75.31 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, WETHERBEE ROBERT S now owns 461,179 shares of ATI Inc, valued at $3,415,986 using the latest closing price.

WETHERBEE ROBERT S, the Executive Chairman of ATI Inc, sale 4,641 shares at $76.01 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that WETHERBEE ROBERT S is holding 456,536 shares at $352,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 25.42, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on ATI Inc (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 608.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ATI Inc (ATI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.