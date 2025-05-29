Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) has increased by 6.85 when compared to last closing price of 4.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4th at 1:25pm ET. A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/atxs/1878784. An archiv.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXS is 45.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ATXS was 455.51K shares.

ATXS’s Market Performance

The stock of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a -11.90% drop in the past month, and a -31.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for ATXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for ATXS’s stock, with a -48.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $47 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATXS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ATXS stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ATXS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

ATXS Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc saw -51.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -32.89, with -31.35 for asset returns.

Based on Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -94.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.