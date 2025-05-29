Assessing the Risk and Potential of Weibo Corp ADR’s (WB) Stock

The stock of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has gone up by 9.26% for the week, with a 12.47% rise in the past month and a -14.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for WB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for WB’s stock, with a 0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) is above average at 6.80x. The 36-month beta value for WB is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WB is 156.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.66% of that float. The average trading volume of WB on May 29, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 9.26. However, the company has experienced a 9.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 21, 2025 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Sandra Zhang – Investor Relations Gaofei Wang – Chief Executive Officer Fei Cao – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alicia Yap – Citigroup Thomas Chong – Jefferies Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weibo Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on May 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to WB, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

WB Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corp ADR stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 10.79, with 5.14 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 619.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.