Assessing the Risk and Potential of Progressive Corp’s (PGR) Stock

The stock of Progressive Corp (PGR) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a 2.76% gain in the past month, and a 1.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PGR is 584.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for PGR on May 29, 2025 was 3.26M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 278.75. However, the company has seen a -3.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that PGR trends above key SMAs with 16.4% YTD gains, strong retention, and 33.5% ROE but its premium valuation urges a cautious approach.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $312 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $288. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGR, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.80. In addition, Progressive Corp saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 1,267 shares at the price of $277.81 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 28,888 shares of Progressive Corp, valued at $351,985 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the Officer of Progressive Corp, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $275.37 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that Sauerland John P is holding shares at $2,753,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 34.34, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 39.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progressive Corp (PGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.